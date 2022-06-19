Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social
The likes of David Beckham, Coco Gauff and Sergio Garcia showed appreciation for their Dads.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.
Father’s Day
Football
Liverpool got their man.
CR7 kept in great shape.
Crouchie was on stage.
Dan James popped the question.
Cricket
Mark Butcher enjoyed Holland.
Pat Cummins’ son was on dog-walking duties.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr had a score to settle.
Jake Paul made a promise.
Horse Racing
Frankie Dettori was loving it.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki shared some good news.
Formula One
Young Lando.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies