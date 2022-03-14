U-turns, a driver, and looking ahead to races – Monday’s sporting social

While golfers looked forward to a free drink.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 14 March 2022 18:12
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 14.

Football

Illan Meslier was keen to join Leeds’ celebrations.

Peter Crouch was impressed with Jamie Redknapp’s acting.

Happy 43rd birthday to Nicolas Anelka.

Declan Rice was happy with his weekend’s work.

Gridiron

Tom Brady announced a retirement U-turn.

Which pleased Conor McGregor.

Cricket

Sam Billings headed for India.

England lost again at the World Cup.

Pat Cummins basked in a strong day for Australia.

Boxing

FAO Eddie Hearn.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones was ready to go.

Golf

A memorable moment for Shane Lowry.

And playing partner Ian Poulter.

And another!

Formula One

Strike a pose, lads.

Race director Charlie Whiting was remembered, three years on.

Countdown to the opening race of the season.

Rugby Union

Happy 28th birthday to Scotland lock Jonny Gray.

