Kammy grateful for support and Warne remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13.

Football

Kammy was grateful for the support he has received.

Ian Wright and Arsenal reminisced.

Cricket

Remembering Shane Warne on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose congratulated Shane Lowry.

KP called for unity in the sport.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.