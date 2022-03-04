Tributes pour in after shock death of Shane Warne, 52 – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 4.

Cricket

Tributes poured in after the shock death of Shane Warne at the age of 52.

[xdelx]

Warne was earlier among those paying tribute after the death of another great Australian cricketer, Rod Marsh.

England’s women looked ahead to the World Cup.

Pakistan’s prime minister, and former international cricketer, Imran Khan welcomed Australia to the country for the first time in 24 years.

Football

The Beckhams had a birthday to celebrate.

[xdelx]

Salomon Rondon celebrated his first brace for Everton.

Golf

Ian Poulter used his wardrobe to send support to Ukraine.

Winter Olympics

Thoughts were also with Ukraine in Beijing.

Team GB received some royal support.

Formula One

Happy 50th birthday to Jos Verstappen.

Rugby union

England looked back.

Liam Williams welcomed a very cute new family member.