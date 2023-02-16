Shaun Murphy makes 147 clearance in reaching Welsh Open quarter-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shaun Murphy produced a magical 147 clearance as he ended the run of amateur Daniel Wells to reach the quarter-finals of the Betvictor Welsh Open in Llandudno.

Earlier in the afternoon session, Welshman Wells – who dropped out of the professional ranks in 2021 and went to work for his mum’s cleaning business – had pulled off a shock 4-2 victory over world number five Judd Trump.

Murphy, though, was in no mood to become another scalp as ‘The Magician’ followed a clearance of 145 in the second frame with a maximum in the next, the seventh of his career.

Although Wells regrouped to get a frame on the board, another 78 break from Murphy, who earlier had taken his personal century tally past 600, secured an impressive 4-1 win and a place in the last eight.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s evening session at Venue Cymru, world number 12 Jack Lisowski suffered an unexpected 4-1 defeat to China’s Yuan Sijun.

Joe O’Connor, though, is safely through to the quarter-finals after he coasted past Robbie Williams without dropping a frame.