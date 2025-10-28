Shaun Wane to make changes as England seek ‘proper Test match’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Shaun Wane is planning changes to his line-up as he seeks a “proper Test match” in the second match of the Ashes series against Australia.

Wane’s side were soundly beaten in the opening Test of their three-match series on Saturday as Australia emphatically reaffirmed they are the best team on the planet with a 26-6 win at Wembley.

Wane will name a 19-man squad for their must-win encounter at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and while giving little else away, said he has plans to tweak his starting line-up.

Wane told a press conference: “We’ll look into it about what we need to do and make sure the team is a lot more equipped.

“It’s not easy trying to find that blend, but at the end of the day I want a team to go out on Saturday and make it look like a proper Test match. (Last Saturday) didn’t look like a proper Test match to me.”

Wane confirmed every player in his squad who did not feature at Wembley was in contention following a disappointing performance.

He added: “It wasn’t physical. They were better in many areas, so this week has to look like a real Test match and we need to give a better account of ourselves. Whether I make two or four changes, I’m not sure yet.”

Australia captain Isaah Yeo will miss the second Test after sustaining a concussion in the opener and his replacement Lindsay Smith is the only change to their line-up.

Head coach Kevin Walters, who has handed the captain’s armband to Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant, said: “While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week.

“He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry so we’re in great hands. I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”