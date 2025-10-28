Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shaun Wane to make changes as England seek ‘proper Test match’

The hosts were beaten 26-6 by Australia in last week’s Ashes opener.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 October 2025 18:40 GMT
Shaun Wane’s England were soundly beaten in the opening Test match against Australia last Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Shaun Wane’s England were soundly beaten in the opening Test match against Australia last Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

England head coach Shaun Wane is planning changes to his line-up as he seeks a “proper Test match” in the second match of the Ashes series against Australia.

Wane’s side were soundly beaten in the opening Test of their three-match series on Saturday as Australia emphatically reaffirmed they are the best team on the planet with a 26-6 win at Wembley.

Wane will name a 19-man squad for their must-win encounter at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and while giving little else away, said he has plans to tweak his starting line-up.

Wane told a press conference: “We’ll look into it about what we need to do and make sure the team is a lot more equipped.

“It’s not easy trying to find that blend, but at the end of the day I want a team to go out on Saturday and make it look like a proper Test match. (Last Saturday) didn’t look like a proper Test match to me.”

Wane confirmed every player in his squad who did not feature at Wembley was in contention following a disappointing performance.

He added: “It wasn’t physical. They were better in many areas, so this week has to look like a real Test match and we need to give a better account of ourselves. Whether I make two or four changes, I’m not sure yet.”

Australia captain Isaah Yeo will miss the second Test after sustaining a concussion in the opener and his replacement Lindsay Smith is the only change to their line-up.

Head coach Kevin Walters, who has handed the captain’s armband to Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant, said: “While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week.

“He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry so we’re in great hands. I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”

