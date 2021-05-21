Simona Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

Simona Halep has announced her withdrawal from this year’s French Open due to a calf injury.

The world number three, who won her first grand slam title at the tournament in 2018, sustained the injury at the Italian Open this month.

In a statement Halep said she was “filled with sadness” at having to miss the event, but that it was “the right and only decision to make”.

Halep wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros this year.

“Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.

“Withdrawing from a grand slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Archive)

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The 29-year-old Halep would have been one of the favourites at the event, in which she also reached the final in 2014 and 2017.