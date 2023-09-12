Jump to content

Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social

Simona Halep released a statement vowing to clear her name following a doping ban.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 12 September 2023 18:49
Gary Lineker has been praised for his style (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker has been praised for his style (James Manning/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.

Football

Gary Lineker was feeling stylish.

A proud moment for Connor Roberts.

Yaya Toure felt honoured.

Tennis

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hopes to clear her name following a doping ban.

Stanislas Wawrinka was not happy.

