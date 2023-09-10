Olympic success and Daegu drama – Sir Mo Farah’s best wins

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Mo Farah has announced his retirement after a glittering career which included four Olympic titles.

Farah, 40, signed off with one last race in the Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his best wins.

London 2012

No wrap up of Farah’s achievements would be complete without his London 2012 victories. Part of Super Saturday on August 4 he won the 10,000m minutes after Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford won the heptathlon and long jump. A week later he became a sporting great by winning the 5,000m in 13 minutes and 41.66 seconds.

Rio 2016

Farah completed the double double in Brazil as he defended his 5,000m and 10,000m titles from London four years previously. He became the first British track and field athlete to win three Olympic gold medals as he first retained the 10,000m title after overcoming a fall mid-race and the 5,000m followed in Rio.

London 2017

Five years after his Olympic triumphs in Stratford, Farah returned to London for the World Championships. He took gold in the 10,000m in 26 mins and 49.51 secs ahead of rival Joshua Cheptegei having been put under serious pressure by the collective pack who were aiming to dethrone him.

Daegu 2011

Farah won his first world title in Daegu when he claimed 5,000m gold at the World Championships. The then 28-year-old became the first British world champion over the distance after holding off American Bernard Lagat to win in 13 mins and 23.36 secs, seven days after being pipped to victory in the 10,000m.

Beijing 2015

He repeated his long-distance gold medal double at the World Championships but it was his win in the 10,000m which made him the oldest world champion in that event, at 32. He still managed a trademark surge in a 54-second final lap and crossed the line in 27 mins and 1.13 secs.