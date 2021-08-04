Today at the Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson agony as GB add to gold haul

Team GB continued their build their medal haul on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

There was, however, bitter disappointment for Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon as the world champion pulled up in the 200 metres through injury.

Ben Maher secured individual showjumping gold at Tokyo Equestrian Park to cap off what had otherwise been another positive day for Team GB.

Sky Brown had earlier became Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist, the 13-year-old claiming bronze in the women’s skateboard park event at the Ariake Urban Arena.

There was also history for Hannah Mills as she became the most successful female Olympic sailor ever with gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class.

Team GB picked up more boxing medals, Ben Whittaker taking silver and super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke a bronze.

Here, the PA news agency rounds up the best of Wednesday’s action and takes a look ahead to more potential medal hopes on day 13.

What happened today?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson had picked herself up to cross the finish line (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

The heptathlon ended in bitter disappointment for Johnson-Thompson, who pulled up during the 200m and eventually withdrew from the competition because of a calf injury.

Earlier, there had been scenes of delight after Brown, who had fallen in her first two runs of the skateboard final, was successful with her last attempt and a score of 56.47 to finish on the podium as Japan took gold and silver.

Mills – one of the athletes to carry the British flag at the opening ceremony – won silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the same boat. A fifth-place finish in the medal race at Enoshima saw her clinch another Olympic title to add to the collection.

Later on Thursday, Maher rode Explosion W to another equestrian gold for Team GB, producing a dazzling display under the floodlights to finish ahead of Sweden’s Peder Fredricson in a six-way jump off.

Over at the Kokugikan Arena, boxer Whittaker had to settle for silver in the light heavyweight division where he was beaten by Cuba’s Arlen Lopez on the judges’ scorecards and Clarke’s bout against Bakhodir Jalolov was eventually stopped because of a worsening cut.

Elsewhere on Thursday, both Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin progressed in the men’s sprint at the velodrome, as did Katy Marchant through the women’s keirin repechage.

Laura Muir made it through to the 1500m final, while Andrew Pozzi progressed into the 110m hurdles final.

Defending canoe sprint champion Liam Heath has reached the semi-finals of the men’s K1 200m, with Deborah Kerr through in the women’s K1 100m, but Shauna Coxsey, set to retire after the Games, missed out on the final of the combined climbing.

Britain’s reign as Olympic women’s hockey champions ended at the semi-final stage as Holland won 5-1.

Alice Dearing became Britain’s first black Olympic female swimmer, finishing 19th in the 10km marathon, with Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson both qualifying for the women’s 10m platform semi-finals.

Picture of the day

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was distraught after injury forced her out of the heptathlon (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

What’s coming up tomorrow?

On the track, Pozzi will run in the 110m hurdles final, while Holly Bradshaw goes in search of a pole vault medal.

Matthew Walls will be in action at the velodrome in the men’s omnium and Marchant targets a podium place having come through the women’s keirin repechage.

At the Sea Forest Waterway, Heath will look to defend of his sprint canoeing K1 200m title.

Hector Pardoe is in action in the men’s open-water marathon swim with Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson diving in the women’s 10m platform event.