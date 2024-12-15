Wayne Mardle misses Sky Sports’ World Championship coverage after wife’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle was absent from the opening night of the World Championship after his wife Donna died earlier this week.

Mardle was due to lead the broadcaster’s coverage at Alexandra Palace, but news of his wife’s death at the age of 52 following a short illness was announced on Sunday.

An emotional presenter Emma Paton said on air: “Wayne is the heart and soul of everything we do here at Sky Sports darts, but the heart of his world, his wonderful wife Donna, sadly passed away earlier this week after a short illness.

“We will be remembering Donna throughout this tournament. Wayne, you are in our thoughts, in our hearts, we love you very much and we will see you very soon.”

Mardle has been the main voice of Sky Sports’ coverage of darts for many years and gained more fame two years ago for his memorable commentary of the sport’s greatest leg where Michael Smith hit a nine-dart finish in the final against Michael van Gerwen, who missed a double 12 on his own attempt at perfection.

Mardle exclaimed: “One man misses, does the other man get? I have never seen the like.

“Come on Bully Boy. Yes! Double 12…That is the most amazing leg of darts you will ever see in your life. I can’t speak, I can’t speak.”

Former player Mardle is not expected to be in attendance for any of the 2025 tournament which started on Sunday and ends on January 3.