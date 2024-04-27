On my tombstone will not be written: ‘This is the man who took the world championship away from the Crucible’. It’s staying and it don’t matter how much [money] is involved.”

Those words were spoken by former World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Barry Hearn in 2017, on the BBC's documentary The Crucible: 40 Golden Snooker Years. Everyone’s entitled to change course or their mind in life. But the difference in attitudes just seven years later is stark.

Hearn, now supposedly retired but doing a very good impression of someone who isn’t, was back on the BBC this week. He was introduced as the president of Matchroom Sport – his sports promotion company is the majority shareholder in the WST – to talk about the uncertain future of the Crucible Theatre as the host of the world championship after its current contract runs out in 2027.