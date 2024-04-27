How snooker became the latest sport lured by Saudi Arabia’s riches – so is it the end for the Crucible?
The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has hosted the World Snooker Championship for almost half a century. But as players take to the tables this week, its future as the spiritual home of the sport is in doubt, writes Nick Metcalfe
On my tombstone will not be written: ‘This is the man who took the world championship away from the Crucible’. It’s staying and it don’t matter how much [money] is involved.”
Those words were spoken by former World Snooker Tour (WST) chairman Barry Hearn in 2017, on the BBC's documentary The Crucible: 40 Golden Snooker Years. Everyone’s entitled to change course or their mind in life. But the difference in attitudes just seven years later is stark.
Hearn, now supposedly retired but doing a very good impression of someone who isn’t, was back on the BBC this week. He was introduced as the president of Matchroom Sport – his sports promotion company is the majority shareholder in the WST – to talk about the uncertain future of the Crucible Theatre as the host of the world championship after its current contract runs out in 2027.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies