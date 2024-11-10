Ding Junhui ends ranking title drought with International Championship win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ding Junhui ended a five-year wait to win his 15th world ranking title with a 10-7 victory over Chris Wakelin in the final of the International Championship in Nanjing.

The Chinese 37-year-old won six frames in a row to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 lead before holding off a gutsy recovery from his opponent to see out the win in front of his adoring home fans.

It was Ding’s first ranking title since the 2019 UK Championship and is also his second International Open triumph, having sunk Marco Fu to win the tournament in 2013.

Wakelin had defied expectations to reach the final and made an explosive start as he targeted only a second ranking title, having also won last year’s Snooker Shoot Out.

The 32-year-old, who struggled to hold back his emotions after his tight semi-final win over Xiao Guodong, reeled off four half-centuries in the first five frames to assume full control.

But Ding hit back, with breaks of 57 and 80 helping him claw back the deficit, before a missed red by Wakelin helped the Chinese superstar fire a further half-century and nudge 5-4 in front at the interval.

Ding extended his lead to 7-4 with back-to-back breaks of 66 and 63 but Wakelin was far from overawed and responded with 82 and 89 to reduce the deficit to a single frame.

After sharing the next two frames it was Ding who made the decisive move, a break of 72 nudging him one frame from victory and a 64 at the second attempt wrapping up his 10-7 win.