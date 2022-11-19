Ding Junhui reaches UK Championship final with victory over Tom Ford
Ding is looking for his fourth UK Championship title in York
Ding Junhui has reached the final of snooker’s UK Championship after beating Tom Ford.
The three-time champion is into his fourth final after a 6-3 victory at the Barbican in York.
Ding had dished out a 6-0 thrashing to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals as the world No 1 suffered a first whitewash in a Triple Crown event in his 30-year career and led 5-0 in his semi-final before Ford hit back.
Ding told the World Snooker Tour: “I missed a great chance to win 6-0. I picked the wrong choices with the colour balls and he started playing more relaxed. I took my eye off a little bit and maybe lost a little concentration.
“He didn’t miss anything in the last few frames. I like to play here, since the first time I beat Steve Davis in 2005, I love this venue. I always feel good in the Barbican.”
Ding is aiming to win the title he last claimed in 2019 and raced into a 5-0 lead as another whitewash looked on the cards.
But world No 32 Ford, who beat Joe Perry 6-4 in his quarter-final, hit back to bring the score to 5-3 with breaks of 77, 64 and 64.
Another 64 break gave him the chance to make it 5-4 but Ding counter-cleared to take the ninth frame 75-64 and reach Sunday’s final.
He will face Mark Allen or Jack Lisowski who play in the other semi on Saturday night.
