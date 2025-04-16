Defending champion and old stagers – 5 to watch at World Snooker Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyren Wilson returns to the World Snooker Championship on Saturday looking to become the first first-time champion to avoid falling victim to the dreaded ‘Crucible curse’.

World number one Judd Trump is still seeking to land his elusive second world crown, while old stagers Mark Selby and John Higgins are in good shape for another shot at the big one.

With more questions than answers surrounding seven-times champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, the PA news agency takes a look at the likely contenders for this year’s prestigious crown.

Kyren Wilson

The small matter of four ranking titles plus a run to the Masters final suggests Wilson has eased comfortably into his role as reigning world champion. As so many of his predecessors have proved, coming back to the Crucible and retaining the title is another matter entirely. But provided the 33-year-old survives a potential second-round clash with last year’s beaten finalist Jak Jones, there appear to be few better equipped to shatter that so-called ‘curse’ once and for all.

Judd Trump

Three more ranking titles have been added to Trump’s ever-expanding trophy cabinet since he fell short at the Crucible a year ago and for all his dominance in lesser arenas there remain real questions over his ability to add to his still-solitary 2019 success. On his day, Trump is capable of sweeping every one of his rivals aside. The problem is he will need a lot of good days to come out on top in a particularly challenging year.

Mark Selby

The four-time champion might have fallen at the first hurdle last year but has repeatedly proved he has what it takes over the long-haul format and heads into this year’s tournament on the back of his best season in four years. Crushing wins over Neil Robertson and Ding Junhui at the Tour Championship earlier this month underscored the fact that Selby is back approaching his best – and that means his very likely involvement at the business end.

John Higgins

The 49-year-old Scot has written himself off with ridiculous regularity over the years, but from teetering with an exit from the world’s top 16, he shot back up to third in the one-year list after sinking in-form Selby to win the Tour Championship earlier this month. Like Selby, the four-time winner is more than proven over the 17-day format and his chances of a first win since 2011 can certainly not be ignored.

Ding Junhui

Four consecutive first-round exits at the Crucible certainly do not bode well for the 38-year-old’s chances, but there remains a nagging sense that Ding is going to get one more shot at at least repeating his solitary final appearance in 2016. Now firmly rooted back in the world’s top 16, a tidy-looking draw could certainly help the Chinese superstar’s cause.