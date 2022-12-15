Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach last eight of English Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judd Trump gained revenge over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to move into the quarter-finals of the English Open in Brentwood.

Trump, who lost 5-4 to the Thai player in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open earlier this month, risked being forced into another final-frame decider.

But the 2020 winner got the better of a lengthy safety battle in the sixth frame before reeling off a break of 47 to seal a 4-2 win and earn his place in the last eight.

Trump told Eurosport: “I was constantly under pressure from the get-go. The first frame was very important and I managed to steal that one and get into the game.

“I just had to keep battling. I didn’t play my best but it’s always tough to play your best against Thepchaiya, you’re on edge and you’ve just got to get the job done.”

Earlier Ronnie O’Sullivan’s search for a first ranking title of the season continued as he crashed out 4-1 to world number 43 Martin Gould at the second round stage.

But Gould’s good fortune did not continue as he returned in the evening session to lose his last-16 clash by the same score to Ashley Hugill, a result that sent the York player into the quarter-finals of a ranking event for the first time.

Mark Williams opened with a break of 130 as he reached the last eight with a 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins, while Neil Robertson beat Ryan Day by the same score.