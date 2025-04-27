Judd Trump takes upper hand against Shaun Murphy in second-round Crucible clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judd Trump shrugged off a slow start to establish a 5-3 lead over Shaun Murphy by the end of the first session of their World Championship second-round clash at the Crucible.

Trump had initially looked ill at ease against his fellow former champion before recovering to claim the initiative ahead of the resumption of their best-of-25 frames match-up on Sunday evening.

Murphy opened with a break of 75 and doubled his advantage before Trump belatedly stirred and ensured the match was all square the mid-session interval.

A break of 103 in the next frame swung the momentum back in Murphy’s favour but Trump turned on the style to take the next three in succession.

Trump looked set to post his 99th century of the season in the final frame of the session, only to miss a difficult yellow down the side cushion when his break stood at 98.

Trump has compiled 98 century breaks so far this season and will pocket a £100,000 bonus if he reaches the 100-mark before the end of the tournament.

Zhao Xintong booked his place in the quarter-finals for the first time after completing a 13-10 win over his Chinese compatriot Lei Peifan.

Zhao withstood a late surge from his opponent, the first-round conqueror of defending champion Kyren Wilson, who won three straight frames after Zhao had moved within one of victory at 12-7.

The former UK champion, who recently returned after serving a two-match ban for involvement in a betting scandal, will face fellow qualifier Chris Wakelin in the last eight.