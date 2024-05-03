Kyren Wilson takes commanding lead to close on Crucible final place

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kyren Wilson needs three more frames to reach a second World Snooker Championship final after opening up a 14-10 lead over David Gilbert.

The pair were tied at 8-8 after the morning session but Wilson, the only seed left, won six of the eight frames in the evening to take a commanding lead.

It would have been virtually game over had Gilbert not won the final frame with a break of 101, but he goes into Saturday’s final session as a big underdog, with the winner to face either Stuart Bingham or Jak Jones, who are locked together at 8-8.

Wilson, a beaten finalist at the Crucible in 2020, took the opening frame of a seesaw morning session after a brilliant plant on a red helped him on his way to a break of 70 before Gilbert levelled it up at 5-5 by edging a scrappy 10th frame.

Gilbert drew level again with a superb 129, and came from behind twice more to make it 7-7 and then 8-8 thanks to another century break.

The pattern initially continued when the match resumed in the evening, with Wilson knocking in a break of 85 to take the lead once more before Gilbert responded.

But from there Wilson took control, reeling off five frames in a row as costly misses from Gilbert hurt his chances.

Wilson was making errors, too, but Gilbert was not able to make him pay through a series of scrappy frames, with the balls just not falling right for the frustrated 42-year-old.

Earlier, Bingham clinched the final frame of a tense and cagey session to level his semi-final against Jones.

Jones, who battled back from a nervy start and 3-0 down to finish Thursday night’s session level at 4-4, saw Bingham take Friday’s opening two frames.

Bingham opened up a 6-4 advantage with scores of 70 and 107 – the first century of the match – with the latter break punishing a risky missed plant on a red by Jones.

The Welsh qualifier was struggling to take his limited chances, but pulled it back to 6-5 with the help of a fluked pink before both players missed pots in the 12th frame.

Jones missed a pink with the reds nicely spread, but Bingham failed to punish him by missing a black while at full stretch and the world number 44 drew level at 6-6.

Bingham then fell behind for the first time in the match, losing a safety exchange before a score of 68 from Jones was enough to edge him 7-6 ahead.

Both players agreed to a re-rack in the 14th frame after another scrappy safety battle, but neither could find fluency and 30 cagey minutes later Bingham made it 7-7.

Jones edged ahead with a break of 69, but in the final frame of the session he gave away 49 points in fouls as Bingham levelled it up once again.