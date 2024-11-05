Pang Junxu sinks Ronnie O’Sullivan with successive century breaks in Nanjing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

China’s Pang Junxu made back-to-back centuries to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-4 in the third round of the International Championship in Nanjing.

O’Sullivan fought back from 4-2 down to level the scores, but the seven-time world champion failed to pot a single ball in the last two frames.

Pang made breaks of 120 and 123 to seal his place in the last 16 and looked on course to make a maximum 147 break in the ninth frame.

The 24-year-old ran out of position on the final red and collided with the yellow in potting it, but potted a thin black from long range and then rattled the yellow in the jaws of both corner pockets.

Pang will face Jackson Page in the next round after the Welshman beat Ali Carter 6-4, while John Higgins conceded just 31 points in the first five frames as he thrashed Matthew Stevens 6-1.

Chris Wakelin made two centuries and further breaks of 60, 85 and 63 as he beat former world champion Shaun Murphy 6-3, while world number one Judd Trump defeated Joe O’Connor 6-4.

China’s Xu Si delighted the home crowd with the second 147 of his career as he beat Ryan Day 6-2 in a high-scoring contest.

Xu, who also made a maximum in UK Championship qualifying last year, is in line for the £5,000 high break prize after clearing the table in the sixth frame and also made breaks of 53, 101, 62, 69 and 112.

World champion Kyren Wilson also made three centuries as he beat Wu Yize 6-4, while Ding Junhui whitewashed Hossein Vafaei 6-0 and Barry Hawkins defeated Neil Robertson 6-1.

Former world number one Mark Allen failed to score a point in four frames as he lost 6-2 to Xiao Guodong, with Mark Williams defeating Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-1.