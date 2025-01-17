Kyren Wilson edges out Luca Brecel to set up Judd Trump semi-final at Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyren Wilson edged out Luca Brecel 6-4 in an enthralling encounter at the Masters to set up a semi-final clash with world number one Judd Trump.

World champion Wilson kept his nose in front after opening up an early 2-0 lead and outlasted Brecel in a see-saw contest, which had a scrappy, dogged ending.

Shaun Murphy, tournament winner in 2015, will play 2018 champion Mark Allen in the other last-four tie.

Wilson cashed in on early errors by Brecel to take control with the help of scores of 71 and 67 and although the Belgian responded with a 96 break, he fell 3-1 behind at the mid-session interval.

Brecel cut the deficit to 3-2 with a score of 84, but Wilson pounced on another error in frame six when his opponent went in off to compile a 79 break and go 4-2 up.

Frame seven featured a re-rack and a cagey safety battle before Wilson missed a red with the rest and Brecel made a score of 83 to make it 4-3.

A brilliant long red helped Wilson edge 5-3 ahead, but Brecel pulled back to within one frame for a fourth time after clearing the colours and only a missed pink in the final frame denied him what would have been a superb clearance, allowing the world number two to seal victory.

Trump cruised into the semi-finals earlier on Friday after beating Ding Junhui 6-3 in a brilliant display.

The world number one reeled off five successive frames after trailing 3-1, making breaks of 97 and 125 to go with four more half-centuries as he set up a showdown against Wilson.

Ding, who won the tournament 14 years ago, made successive breaks of 70 and 74 to open up a 2-0 lead before being punished for missing a long red in the third, with Trump compiling a 75 to reduce the deficit.

The 37-year-old Chinese regained his two-frame advantage to lead 3-1 at the interval, making a clearance of 72 after Trump had faltered during a break of 49.

But Trump hit back with a score of 97 in the fifth frame and levelled the match at 3-3 with another half-century break after Ding had missed an easy red with the rest.

Trump maintained his momentum and a superb 125 break – the fourth-highest of the tournament – put him into the lead for the first time before he raced to victory with two more half-century breaks.