Snooker star Mark King given five-year ban for match fixing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mark King has been banned from snooker for five years after being found guilty of match fixing.

An independent disciplinary committee found the 50-year-old Englishman guilty of one count of match fixing and one count of providing inside information on a match.

The former Northern Ireland Open champion was suspended by the sport’s world governing body, the WPBSA, in March 2023 after suspicious betting was reported on his match with Joe Perry in the previous month’s Welsh Open.

King, who denied the charges, has also been ordered to pay £68,299.50 in costs. He has until November 28 to appeal against the decision.

Two other charges relating to King‘s match with John Higgins on 13 December 2022 were dismissed.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: “The global expansion of this sport brings with it great responsibility, both for our players and for the WPBSA as the sport’s world governing body.

“I have known Mark King since he was very young, he is a very experienced player who has enjoyed great success, and I am deeply saddened to read the finding in this case.

“However, the integrity of this sport will always be our number one priority.

“This case is testament to the fact that no stone will ever be left unturned in ensuring that the hundreds of millions of snooker fans worldwide, and our many global partners, can have full confidence in this incredible sport.”

King‘s ban runs from 18 March 2023 to 17 March 2028.

PA