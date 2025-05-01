Judd Trump punishes Mark Williams errors to gain upper hand in semi-final clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judd Trump punished a series of costly errors from Mark Williams to build a 5-3 lead in their World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

A tense start to the match was filled with mistakes and it was a missed routine black by Williams in the eighth frame that enabled Trump to establish a healthy overnight advantage.

The world number one produced comfortably his worst session of the tournament so far but he finished strongly, even if at times he rode his luck against his 50-year-old opponent from Wales.

The edgy tone for the evening was set in a eventful opener that was ultimately won by Williams’ break of 73, but he needed a fortuitous red when escaping a snooker to put an end to Trump’s fightback.

The caginess continued into a second frame lasting 39 minutes that saw Williams pay the price for an aggressive approach that resulted in an important missed blue.

Trump also took the third after succeeding with a three-ball plant and punishing errors by Williams, although the 35-year-old Bristolian’s play lacked conviction.

When the interval arrived, Williams had drawn level 2-2 after producing a break of 116 and the roller-coaster play continued with mistakes made time and again as the score moved to 3-3.

There was no let-up in the tension with neither player able to seize control of the session and in the seventh frame Trump received a good slice of luck as having been presented with the trickiest of snookers, on the third attempt he fluked a red into the bottom right pocket.

Trump took a hard fought frame that both had ample chances to win and when Williams missed an easy black in the eighth, the Englishman pounced to compile a break of 109 that propelled him into a two-frame lead.

In a gripping start to the other last-four clash, seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and first-time semi-finalist Zhao Xintong were deadlocked on 4-4.

O’Sullivan’s pedigree and experience on the big stage did not deter Zhao, who took a 2-0 lead and then finished impressively with a break of 86 – the highest of the match to date – to leave things all square after the initial leg of their best-of-33 contest.

With moments to go in the afternoon’s play, Zhao broke a corner runner with a powerful shot to leave balls rolling around the carpet as he applied the finishing touches.

Earlier O’Sullivan, who considered his previous 13-9 win over Si Jiahui to be a let-off, won three frames in a row and at one stage stopped his opponent registering a point for almost 34 minutes.