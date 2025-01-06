Mark Williams forced to take oxygen during snooker match
The three-time world champion struggled with the altitude at an exhibition event in Tibet
Three-time world champion Mark Williams has revealed that he had to take oxygen during the interval of an exhibition event in Tibet as the Welshman struggled with the altitude.
The 49-year-old posted a photo to social media wearing connected to a gas tank and wearing nasal tubes.
The veteran is taking part in the Tianren Cup Lhasa Winter Plateau Snooker Challenge as he gears up for The Masters, which begins at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.
And Williams reassured fans that it was merely precautionary: “I’m fine, I’m not sick.”
Lhasa is one of the highest cities in the world, located 11,998 feet above sea level in the Himalayas. At altitude, the air pressure is lower and less oxygen is available.
Williams has won 26 ranking events across more than three decades as a professional.
He is seeded sixth at the first Triple Crown event of the year, taking on China’s Ding Junhui in the opening round at The Masters, which features the top 16 players in the world.
Williams is a two-time winner, securing the second of his titles in 2003 and reaching the final two years ago.
Ronnie O’Sullivan is the top seed in London though faces a tough opener against long-time foe John Higgins.
