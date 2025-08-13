Mark Williams explains logic behind ‘blind shots’ that helped him ease past Shaun Murphy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Williams explained the logic behind playing "blind" shots after brushing aside Shaun Murphy 6-1 at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters.

Williams pulled off several outstanding pots after closing his eyes before making contact with the cue ball in Jeddah.

"Everything's a blur and I do it to see how well I am cueing," three-time world champions Williams told TNT Sports after ending a four-game losing streak against Murphy.

"I've got to do all my alignments stood up because when I am down there it's a guess.

"When I'm doing the shots shutting my eyes it just confirms to me that I'm in the right line really.

"If it misses to the left or right I know which part of the ball I've hit."

Williams, beaten in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters final last year by Judd Trump, made breaks of 69, 74 and 62 to take a 4-1 lead.

The Welshman extended his advantage by winning a scrappy sixth frame on the black before finishing with a match-clinching 102 - his 670th career century.

Williams will play Elliot Slessor in the quarter-finals following his 6-5 victory over fellow Englishman Stuart Bingham.

Slessor made five 50-plus breaks and won the final two frames to progress, his 72 in the last proving decisive.

Mark Selby became the fifth player to reach 900 career centuries despite a 6-4 defeat to Neil Robertson in their last-16 clash.

Four-time world champion Selby joined an elite club including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Trump, John Higgins and Robertson with 119 in the second frame.

The Australian produced two century breaks of his own - 111, and 137 in the last frame - to recover from a 4-3 deficit.

Ali Carter rattled off five successive frames to overcome Oliver Lines 6-3 and will play Robertson next.

PA