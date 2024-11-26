Judd Trump-Neil Robertson match briefly suspended as spectator taken ill in York
Following a delay of around 15 minutes, the action resumed.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Play was stopped and spectators asked to leave the auditorium after a member of the crowd was taken ill during the first-round match between Judd Trump and Neil Robertson at the UK Championship in York.
With Australian Robertson leading 1-0 and ahead 45-40 during a tense second frame, the referee signalled for the players to go off after someone in the crowd at the Barbican needed assistance.
Shortly afterwards, fans were told to make their way out, as the person received treatment.
A World Snooker Tour statement read: “Play has been suspended as a member of the crowd has been taken ill.”
According to reports, the man was helped by paramedics, but was on his feet, and fans were told they would soon be able to return to their seats.
Following a delay of around 15 minutes, the action resumed.
On the other table, John Higgins had made a promising start as he opened up a 2-0 lead over China’s He Guoqiang, making breaks of 110 and 92.