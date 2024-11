Zhang Anda finds York table to his liking with maximum break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zhang Anda made a mockery of criticism of the table conditions at the UK Championship in York by rifling his third career 147 break in the fourth frame of his first round match against Lei Peifan.

The world number 11 had previously made maximums in the final of last year’s International Championship, and in qualifying for the European Masters in 2022.

And it guarantees the Chinese player at least a share of the tournament’s £15,000 highest break prize, eclipsing the 146 achieved by compatriot Zhao Xintong in the qualifying rounds.

Zhang’s display came a matter of hours after Judd Trump and Neil Robertson slammed playing conditions at the Barbican Centre following Trump’s 6-3 win in their high-profile first round clash.

Trump struggled desperately through the opening stages before belatedly finding his range to reel off five straight frames and keep alive his hopes of winning his first UK title since 2011.

Asked in his post-match interview if they were the worst conditions in which he had played, Trump said: “I’ve played in some bad conditions, but that was close.

“It’s disappointing as it seems to be the bigger events. It was very heavy all the time. I’ve always struggled here because the tables are so heavy.

“Hopefully they can change them. All the players have been struggling – hopefully they can do something about it.”

Robertson, who made himself a heavy favourite to progress into the last 16 before a missed red on the cusp of extending his lead to 4-1 changed the course of the match, was equally scathing of the environment.

“That was as tough as I’d ever played on,” said the Australian, a former three-time winner. “It was as unplayable as it gets in professional conditions. Being such a tough sport anyway it can make either player look stupid.”

Robertson had come through two qualifying matches in Leicester to return to the final stages of a tournament he last won in 2020 when he beat Trump on the pink in a last-frame decider.

The 42-year-old, world champion in 2010, took the opening frame before the referee signalled for the players to go off after someone in the crowd at the Barbican needed assistance.

Shortly afterwards, fans were told to make their way out, as the person received treatment. Following a delay of around 15 minutes, the action resumed, with Robertson extending his lead, then sealing the last frame before the interval with a fine 107 clearance.

On the other table, veteran John Higgins rolled back the years as he completed a 6-0 whitewash of China’s He Guoqiang, who was making his Barbican debut.

Scotsman Higgins, a four-time world champion, signalled his intent with early breaks of 110 and 92 before further extending his advantage into the interval. Two more half-century runs saw the 49-year-old comfortably into the last 16.

“I am very pleased. The first two frames I knew it would be a tough game for him,” Higgins told BBC Sport.

“It is a great atmosphere, I was nervous as well, but I got off to a decent start and I just put the pressure on him.

“When I play like that, I feel like I am a match for anyone.”