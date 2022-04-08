Nigel Bond retires from snooker after World Championship qualifying exit
The 56-year-old is a former Crucible finalist
Former World Championship finalist Nigel Bond has announced his retirement from professional snooker at at the age of 56.
Bond, who reached the Crucible final in 1995, dropped off the tour after losing in this year’s qualifying tournament to Lukas Kleckers on Thursday night.
Bond, who turned professional in 1989 and won the 1996 British Open, was the longest-serving player on the tour who did not have to rely on a wild card.
Bond said: “Last night was not quite the ending I was hoping for. After 33 years of being a professional, today is a sad day as snooker has been my life.
“At 56, my time as a main tour professional is at an end and I have no intention of playing Q School.”
Bond will continue as a coach and intends to play in next month’s World Seniors Championship, an event he won in 2012.
