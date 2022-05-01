Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are facing off in the final of the 2022 World Snooker Championship.

Six-time winner O’Sullivan is eyeing a record-equalling seventh title - a tally which would move him level with Stephen Hendry.

Meanwhile, Trump is searching for a second championship to go with his first victory back in 2019 when he beat John Higgins in the final.

It will undoubtedly be a superb final - one snooker fans are intrigued to see who comes out on top.

Here is all you need to know about the match.

How did they get to the final?

O’Sullivan has played some of his best ever snooker on the way to his eighth Crucible final.

The six-time champion went 3-0 down his first round match against David Gilbert but has been irrepressible since then. He claimed a 10-5 victory over Gilbert to progress through to the second round where he swatted aside Mark Allen 13-5.

He then moved into the quarter-finals where he claimed another routine victory, this time in a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire. And then in the last four he came up against an old friend John Higgins. O’Sullivan looked a level above throughout as he secured a 17-11 win as his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh continued.

Meanwhile, Trump has had a more challenging route to the final - a run which started with a 10-4 win over Hossein Vafaei. He then edged past Anthony McGill 13-11 in the second round after overcoming some difficult moments in the match.

Onto the last eight and a 13-8 victory over Stuart Bingham. But it was the semi-final which proved to be an all-time classic as Trump edged out Mark Williams 17-16 in a final-frame decider.

When is the final?

The first session of the final started at 2.30pm on Sunday 1 May followed by an evening session at 7pm.

The final then resumes on Monday 2 May with two further sessions at 2.30pm and 7pm.

The final is the best of 35 frames (or first to 18 wins).

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the final will be available on both BBC2 and Eurosport. On Monday, it begins at 1pm on BBC2 and at 1.45pm on Eurosport.