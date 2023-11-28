Jump to content

Ronnie O’Sullivan advances at UK Championship after winning six straight frames against Anthony McGill

O’Sullivan took the first round match 6-2 to set up a tie with Robert Milkins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:52
<p>After a shaky start, O'Sullivan reeled off six straight frames to go through </p>

After a shaky start, O’Sullivan reeled off six straight frames to go through

(PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row to seal a 6-2 win over Anthony McGill in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The seven-time champion was back in action at the York Barbican after withdrawing from the Champion of Champions event in Bolton a fortnight ago, due to being “mentally drained and stressed”.

McGill took a 2-0 lead, thanks to a 116 break in the opening frame and a shock looked on the cards. However, O’Sullivan took control, firing five half-centuries on his way to winning six frames in a row.

O’Sullivan, who won his first title in York 30 years ago to the day, told the BBC: “You just get to the point where you think, ‘I’ll just keep going as long as I can’.

“I was at 35 and I was probably done and dusted because that is what happens but I just appreciate every moment now; it feels like I have got a second life. I am a born-again snooker player.”

He added: “I do find the matches hard and long now. If I can win two or three matches in the tournament, you get used to it. I find it harder to concentrate and have the hunger.

“For me, playing in competitions, you have to dig deep and out-battling players, it is hard at my age. These tournaments create a bit of a buzz and feel it more.”

O’Sullivan will meet Robert Milkins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the next round.

John Higgins also advanced – beating Joe O’Connor 6-3 – with the highlight of his performance being an eighth-frame 122 clearance.

