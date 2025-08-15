Ronnie O’Sullivan makes two maximum breaks in Saudi Arabia Masters semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan hit two maximum breaks in his 6-3 victory over Chris Wakelin in the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabia Masters.

The 49-year-old had to wait seven years since his last 147 break at the English Open in 2018, and two hours later he achieved his 17th career maximum and second of the night.

O’Sullivan’s first 147 came in the opening frame of the match and with the scores locked at 3-3, the Rocket completed a second to earn a £147,000 bonus for making two maximum breaks across the UK Championship, Masters, World Championship and Saudi Arabia Masters.

Ronnie also slotted breaks of 134 and 142 in a dominant display and will take on Neil Robertson in the final of the competition.

open image in gallery Ronnie O’Sullivan was complimentary about his opponent (PA)

O’Sullivan told TNT Sports: “I’m sitting there at 3-3 thinking I’m probably going to lose this game after a maxi, a 142 and a 70 clearance.

“He (Wakelin) is a monster. I said he’s going to win a ranking event, he’s so solid. He’s better than solid, solid is a compliment, he’s very reliable but he’s got more than that. It’s like Kyren Wilson. As a player he’s very hard to break down. He’s a superb competitor, superb player.”

Robertson beat Elliot Slessor 6-3 to reach the final before revealing he had met his pre-season goal of qualifying for the Tour Championship.

Former world champion Robertson was never headed in Jeddah as he made the 39th ranking final of his career.

“This is the biggest tournament we have until the World Championship,” Robertson told TNT Sports.

“With the ranking points available, I don’t have to worry about playing in the Invitational or the Tour Championship.

open image in gallery Chris Wakelin bowed out to O’Sullivan (PA)

“I set a goal at the start of the season to get into the Tour Championship.

“That was my only goal and I’ve done that already in the first tournament. It’s nice it takes care of the rest of the season.”

Englishman Slessor, 29th in the official world rankings but set to rise several places after picking up the biggest cheque of his career, won the third frame with a 92 break.

Robertson responded with 93 against his regular practice partner and a crucial pink down the rail in the seventh frame put him in control at 5-2.

open image in gallery Neil Robertson awaits O’Sullivan in the Saudi Arabia Masters final (PA)

“We practice a lot with each other and there’s usually heavy scoring,” said the Australian.

“We tried to make things happen but the balls ran awkward, and we both missed some tricky pots that led to scrappy frames.

“Knowing him well, if I wasn’t playing him I would have wanted him to win the match. It’s quite tough but you’ve got to put that aside.”

Robertson sealed matters with his second 93 break to book his place in Saturday’s final.