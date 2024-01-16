Ronnie O’Sullivan launches extraordinary, foul-mouthed rant against Ali Carter

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan launched into a remarkable, expletive-laden rant against Ali Carter as the pair reignited their rivalry following the Masters final.

The Rocket claimed his eighth title on Sunday, battling back from 3-6 down at Alexandra Palace to claim a thrilling 10-7 victory and become the oldest winner in the tournament’s history.

However, the pair have now begun a war of words following the final, re-opening old wounds following their notorious bust-up at the 2018 World Championship when both players barged into each other.

Carter, who labelled the Alexandra Palace crowd as “morons” for their behaviour, also accused O’Sullivan of snotting on the floor during the final.

“There were a couple of things that happened out there that go unnoticed,” Carter said.

“They don’t go unnoticed but anyone with an eyesight or a brain can see what’s going on. And it’s disgusting quite frankly. No one wants to say anything, do they? Snotting all over the floor and all that.”

But O’Sullivan has now hit back, telling Carter he needs to “sort his f*****g life out” in an extraordinary rant.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter have reignited their long-standing feud (Getty Images)

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on eggshells around someone like that. He’s a f*****g nightmare,” the 48-year-old continued. “Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s***. I’ve said it now, done.

“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F*****g why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.

“I don’t give a f***, I don’t give a f*** about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f***. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”

The Rocket claimed his eighth Masters crown with victory over Carter (PA)

The Rocket, though, continued his tirade against Carter: “He’s got beef with me. He’s got issues, he’s got to sort his life out, he’s got to see a counsellor or something,” he added.

“He’s got to deal with that because that’s no good. He’s got to sort it out because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years. I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash-talk me like that, do you know what?

“He can have one of them [gesturing a middle finger to the media], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”

The World Snooker Tour confirmed that O’Sullivan’s outburst “was under review” and refused to comment further.

O’Sullivan is also currently involved in a disciplinary dispute with the game’s governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, over comments he made about unsanctioned exhibition matches. It is expected the Carter matter will be referred to the WPBSA.

The pair are both in action again in this week’s World Grand Prix, which takes place in Leicester. O’Sullivan takes on Pang Junxu, while Carter faces off against Wu Yize in the first round.