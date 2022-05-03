‘What he said blew me away’: Ronnie O’Sullivan lifts lid on Judd Trump hug

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed that he was left “sobbing” in the arms of Judd Trump as the pair shared a long hug after the World Championship final.

O’Sullivan matched the record of Stephen Hendry by securing his seventh world title, holding off a Trump fightback to win 18-13 at the Crucible in Sheffield.

After sealing victory with a break of 85, the 46-year-old wrapped his arms around his opponents, sharing a tight hug for more than a minute as they exchanged whispers in the ear.

Speaking to Eurosport, O’Sullivan shared that Trump’s “lovely words’’ had left him blown away.

“I was so emotional. To get over the line, I just thought it would never happen,” O’Sullivan said. “I gave [Judd Trump[ a big hug and I was just sobbing in his arms. And he said such lovely words.

“What he said to me blew me away to be honest. It just blew me away. I love Judd. I love him, he’s a great lad, and I didn’t realise what he thought of me until then.

“I was like different respect there, you know. I didn’t realise how he sees me and how I’ve been part of his development.

“It’s great for snooker that we’ve got someone like Judd, playing the way he plays. There’s a couple more coming through [like UK Championship winner Zhao] Xintong, it’s going to be brilliant.

“I was proud to share the stage, that’s my best result ever I think. What he said Judd, it just done me in.”

O’Sullivan now has 21 Triple Crown trophies, and will close the season as the world’s top ranked player.

Having turned professional as a 16-year-old in 1992, he secured his first Crucible crown in 2001, two years after Hendry had achieved his seventh world title in ten years.