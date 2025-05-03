Defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he’s leaving UK for a ‘new life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan is planning “a new life somewhere else” after a crushing semi-final defeat at the World Snooker Championship.

He has revealed he is moving to the Middle East, admitting “I don’t know what the future looks like for me really”.

O’Sullivan’s quest for an eighth Crucible title ended abruptly with a 17-7loss to Zhao Xintong.

The Chinese star dominated the match, winning all eight frames in the morning session and sealing O’Sullivan's fate in the evening.

O’Sullivan's preparation for the championship was unconventional. He had been absent from the tour since January, withdrawing mid-tournament from the Championship League after snapping his cue in frustration.

This followed a string of poor results, losing four out of five matches.

Throughout the World Championship, O'Sullivan struggled to find consistency with his new cue, going through three tips and changing both the tip and ferrule after the first session of the semi-final.

The 49-year-old admitted uncertainty about his future in the sport.

He said: “I think I’m going to be moving out of the UK this year. A new life somewhere else.

“I’ll still try and play snooker but I don’t know what the future looks like for me really.

“I’m moving away soon so I’ll just see how it goes. There’s a lot of more important things in life to worry about than a game of snooker.

“For me, it’s a big part of my life but I’ve got to try and figure out what my future looks like, whether it’s playing or not.”

O’Sullivan said he would be moving “away to the Middle East”, but might be back in six months’ time.

Ronnie O’Sullivan at a press conference following his loss

“Who knows,” he said.

“There are going to be a few changes in my life so we’ll see how that goes.”

When asked whether he’d like to throw his cue a long distance following his exit, O’Sullivan added: “I won’t throw it.

“The merchandise people want it so it’ll be up for sale. But I won’t be throwing it.”