Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I don’t think anyone has it’: Ronnie O’Sullivan criticises snooker’s young guns at UK Championship

O’Sullivan whitewashed Zhou Yuelong 6-0 to reach the UK Championship quarter-finals in style

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 16 November 2022 16:25
Comments
<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship </p>

Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship

(PA Wire)

World snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-0 thrashing of China’s Zhou Yuelong in York.

O’Sullivan recorded the highest break of the final stages to date, a total clearance of 137, in the third frame and completed the whitewash with a break of 103 against a woefully out-of-form opponent.

Zhou scored just 81 points in the entire match and 63 of those came in frame five before he missed a red to the middle and O’Sullivan made 82 to pile on the misery.

O’Sullivan insists none of snooker’s talented young guns - including 24-year-old Zhou - have his ability to rise to the big occasion, telling the BBC: “I don’t think anyone has (it).

“There’s definitely not a Stephen Hendry or a John Higgins in my book. Some people do it in spells, but to maintain it, it’s not easy.

Recommended

“I never had a problem with crowds and the bigger the occasion the more I liked it. If you can’t handle it you’re going to struggle.

“I think it’s in your make-up, you’re born with the love of pressure and the love of big occasions. You can’t teach that, you’ve either got it or you haven’t.

“Stephen Hendry at 15, we all knew he was different. Steve Davis was different, Tiger Woods. You just look in their eyes and they have a different intensity.”

Zhou came into the tournament on a high after making the final of the Northern Ireland Open last month and reaching fourth place in the one-year ranking list.

But the Chinese cueman, who has a flaky history on the big occasion, having lost 9-0 to Neil Robertson in the 2020 European Masters final, simply crumbled with a series of shocking misses.

Zhou Yuelong wilted against Ronnie O’Sullivan

(PA)

Asked if he felt Zhou had been “starstruck” by facing a seven-time world champion, O’Sullivan said: “Not really no.

“I treat every game as if I’m going to get beat. I’d never go out there over-confident, just play my own game. I know he didn’t perform but at the moment that’s what everybody’s doing against me.

“I think I’m bad but everybody else is bad probably; that’s a fair assessment.

Recommended

“I’m enjoying myself everywhere I go, I’m having a great time. I just don’t enjoy it when I’m not playing great but I just have to suck it up, it’s part and parcel of the game.

“If my bad is better than everyone else’s bad then I have to take that but I’m never far away from playing well. You never know.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in