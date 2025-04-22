Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shaun Murphy leads Daniel Wells in first round of World Championship

Masters champion Murphy and Wells each made two century breaks in a high-quality session at the Crucible on Tuesday.

Euan Parsons
Tuesday 22 April 2025 13:38 BST
Shaun Murphy made a strong start in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Shaun Murphy made a strong start in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Shaun Murphy made a strong start to his bid to claim a second World Snooker Championship title 20 years after his first as some heavy scoring saw him take a commanding 7-2 lead against debutant Daniel Wells.

Masters champion Murphy and Wells each made two century breaks in a high-quality session at the Crucible on Tuesday but a run of four frames in a row proved the difference as Murphy flexed his muscles in the first-round encounter.

A break of 64 helped Murphy win the first frame before Welshman Wells responded with a stunning 131 to remind his opponent he means business.

But the 2005 world champion hit back with breaks of 63 and 100 to take a 3-1 advantage into the mid-session interval.

Murphy built on his lead from there, with a 57 break moving him 4-1 up before a sensational 138, which he finished with an exhibition shot on the black, took him four clear.

Wells’ second century of the match – a 109 break – reduced his arrears before a 76 from Murphy made it 6-2.

Murphy then overcame an early deficit in the final frame of the session to increase his lead before the match concludes on Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in