Shaun Murphy leads Daniel Wells in first round of World Championship
Masters champion Murphy and Wells each made two century breaks in a high-quality session at the Crucible on Tuesday.
Shaun Murphy made a strong start to his bid to claim a second World Snooker Championship title 20 years after his first as some heavy scoring saw him take a commanding 7-2 lead against debutant Daniel Wells.
Masters champion Murphy and Wells each made two century breaks in a high-quality session at the Crucible on Tuesday but a run of four frames in a row proved the difference as Murphy flexed his muscles in the first-round encounter.
A break of 64 helped Murphy win the first frame before Welshman Wells responded with a stunning 131 to remind his opponent he means business.
But the 2005 world champion hit back with breaks of 63 and 100 to take a 3-1 advantage into the mid-session interval.
Murphy built on his lead from there, with a 57 break moving him 4-1 up before a sensational 138, which he finished with an exhibition shot on the black, took him four clear.
Wells’ second century of the match – a 109 break – reduced his arrears before a 76 from Murphy made it 6-2.
Murphy then overcame an early deficit in the final frame of the session to increase his lead before the match concludes on Wednesday.