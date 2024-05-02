Stephen Maguire explains ‘eating fly off Crucible table’ at World Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Maguire has explained the bizarre moment where he appeared to eat a fly off the Crucible table during his World Championship defeat to David Gilbert.

The Scot was knocked out at the quarter-final stage as Gilbert secured a 13-8 victory and progressed to the last four.

Two decades on from his debut at the tournament, Maguire had enjoyed an encouraging campaign as he continues his search for a first ranking title since 2020.

But a strange choice of snack in the 20th frame led some to question the 43-year-old’s decision-making.

Down by 23 points in the frame as he sought to power back into the match, Maguire slapped at a fly that had settled down on the baize near the baulk colours.

Picking the insect bits out of the green cloth, the Glaswegian appeared to then place the unfortunate creature in his mouth.

“Ach, it was just a fly,” Maguire would later tell the Metro. “I spat it out when nobody was looking.”

Gilbert’s win set up a meeting with fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson for a place in the final.

The winner will take on either Stuart Bingham, who stunned Ronnie O’Sullivan, or Jak Jones in this weekend’s decider.