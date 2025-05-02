Ronnie O’Sullivan highlights the ‘three things’ behind his semi-final thrashing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan was left wondering whether the problem was him or his cue after crashing out of the World Snooker Championship with a session to spare with a crushing 17-7 semi-final defeat to China’s Zhao Xintong.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan had the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight with the match evenly poised at 4-4 but things went downhill quickly when they resumed on Friday.

O’Sullivan suffered the humiliation of watching Zhao win all eight frames in a remarkable morning session as the 28-year-old took a 12-4 lead into the evening, before getting over the line to become the second Chinese player to reach the Crucible final after Ding Junhui.

Coming into this tournament, O’Sullivan had not played on the tour since he withdrew midway through his Championship League group in January – snapping his cue after losing four of his five matches.

But he was unsure whether the cue he used in Sheffield was to blame for his exit or if it was his game.

O’Sullivan said: “I don’t even know if it was the cue, the ferrule or me. There were three things.

“I just don’t even know where the white ball’s going. I’m at a loss, to be honest with you. I don’t even know what to say.

“Sometimes you’ve got to try something different, you know? It didn’t feel great before so I tried to go back to the old brass ferrule.

“I’m not making the cue as an excuse or anything like that but if I hadn’t snapped my old cue maybe I’d have been able to give him a better game but really my performances have not been good enough.”

The Englishman’s hopes of winning an eighth world crown are now over for another year but he insisted that was not even in his thoughts.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” he said. “I’ve never kind of fallen into that thing of ‘I want to win an eighth’, I just want to come here and enjoy the snooker.”

When asked how he felt during the hours after being whitewashed in the morning session, O’Sullivan added: “I wasn’t that bothered. I wasn’t surprised.

“I’ve been playing like that quite a lot in practice and it’s just hard to get my head around. And I can’t even fix it, that’s the problem. I don’t even think I can fix it.

“I know I said I’d like to try and give it two years but if you’re going to play like that it’s pretty pointless. It’s not good.”

Sheffield-based Zhao, whose aggressive break-building piled the pressure on his opponent throughout the match, admitted having mixed thoughts over beating his hero O’Sullivan.

He said: “He’s my idol. To be honest I didn’t want to win this time because I wanted to see him win his eighth here.

“But I won and I know I needed to play well because before the match I didn’t think I could win.

“I know he’s a legend and everyone wanted him to win this tournament and I could feel that.

“I know it’ll be really hard (to win the title). Everyone says no Chinese player has won this before but I’ll just try to enjoy today.”

In the other semi-final Mark Williams fought back from a four-frame deficit against Judd Trump to level at 8-8 ahead of their resumption on Saturday morning.