Ronnie O’Sullivan cruises to victory on his return to action at Xi’an Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan made two centuries on an impressive return to action for the first time since mid-August as he coasted past Iulian Boiko 5-0 at the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.

The 49-year-old last played competitively at the Saudi Arabia Masters, where he was beaten in the final by Neil Robertson.

O’Sullivan – who has recently moved to Dubai with his new wife Laila Rouass – subsequently missed the English Open and British Open having withdrawn due to medical reasons.

There was, though, little sign of rustiness from the seven-time world champion, who was playing for the 1,000th time in a ranking event match during Tuesday’s evening session.

O’Sullivan capitalised on an early error from 20-year-old Ukrainian Boiko to take the opening frame with a well-crafted 107.

After a rapid opener, the second frame was a much tighter affair, with errors from both players before O’Sullivan came from behind to clear the colours from the green.

Boiko’s safety errors continued as O’Sullivan capitalised to edge the third frame 74-50 and take control of the match at 3-0.

O’Sullivan bided his time before making the most of another opportunity in the next to build a second century of 112 ahead of the mid-session interval.

Boiko stuttered again when back at the table, having got himself 36-0 ahead, allowing O’Sullivan to make 46 before he overcut a red.

The 20-year-old, though, could not make the most of his second chance. O’Sullivan eventually closed out victory 76-49 on the back of a tough snooker and then running through the yellow to pink as he secured a place in the next round against Yao Pengcheng.

Earlier, world number one Judd Trump had made his ninth career 147 break on the way to a 5-2 victory over Ng On-yee.

Trump, runner-up to Kyren Wilson in Xi’an last year, compiled a maximum in the fifth frame against three-time women’s world champion Ng. He goes on to next face Matthew Stevens.

Ireland’s Aaron Hill also produced a 147 break during the evening session in the second frame of his match against Huang Jiahao.

It takes the tally of maximums so far this season to 13, with the record of 15 set over the 2024-25 campaign.

Elsewhere, reigning men’s world champion Zhao Xintong beat compatriot Wang Xinbo 5-2, Robertson defeated Leone Crowley 5-1 and Jak Jones saw off fellow Welshman Dylan Emery by the same score.

Defending Xi’an Grand Prix champion Wilson was given a walkover after Marco Fu withdrew.

In Tuesday’s other late matches, veteran Mark Williams finished with three half-century breaks to beat Zhou Jinhao 5-2.