Ronnie O’Sullivan feels he enjoys same fan support as the sporting greats

Ronnie O’Sullivan likened himself to Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Lionel Messi after reaching the last 32 of the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.

The seven-time world champion feels his cue action is as good as it has been for more than a decade following a comfortable 5-1 second-round win over Yao Pengcheng.

O’Sullivan is playing in his first tournament since losing the Saudi Arabia Masters final to Neil Robertson in August after missing the English Open and British Open due to medical reasons.

The 49-year-old referenced golf great Woods, tennis great Federer and football star Messi when asked about the backing he continues to receive from fans.

“I’m always going to have good support because of how I’ve played over the years and I’m really grateful for that,” O’Sullivan told the World Snooker Tour.

“I don’t know what it is they get from me when they watch me play but if it makes them feel good about themselves then I feel good.

“Maybe it’s a bit like when Tiger Woods used to play golf, a bit like when Federer played tennis, Messi plays football, people seem to get great enjoyment from it, so I’m happy to be that guy.”

O’Sullivan opened with a break of 63 and then doubled his advantage with a superb clearance of 128.

Chinese world number 118 Yao halved his deficit thanks to a knock of 55 and had chances to level before O’Sullivan reasserted his authority as breaks of 53 and 54 helped set up a meeting with Scotland’s Stephen Maguire.

“I feel like I’m cueing as well as I have done since maybe 2012; the last time I hit the ball this well was probably that long ago,” said O’Sullivan.

“I played well in ’16, ’17, ’18, ’19, a good decade really, but the last three years was pretty awful. I know I had some wins but I was just struggling with ball striking.

“I’d much rather feel how I’m feeling now and just be competing, maybe not win some tournaments, than feeling awful and winning tournaments, so I’ll take this all day long.”

World number one Judd Trump suffered a dramatic 5-4 defeat to veteran Welshman Matthew Stevens.

Having led 3-1, the 2019 world champion trailed by 38 points with 27 left on the table in the eighth frame but earned a decider by forcing fouls on the blue and pink before sinking the respotted black.

However, former Masters and UK Championship winner Stevens, now ranked 51st, held his nerve to book a showdown with China’s Lyu Haotian.

Four-time Crucible winner Mark Selby and Mark Allen also made second-round exits following respective 5-4 defeats to 53-year-old Mark Davis and Oliver Lines, while reigning world champion Zhao Xintong lost 5-2 to Robert Milkins.

Teenager Stan Moody will take on 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in round three after holding off an Ali Carter fightback to win 5-3.

Referring to media headlines comparing him to darts sensation Luke Littler, the 19-year-old Yorkshireman, who is ranked 49th in the world, said: “I’ve got a long way to go to be the Luke Littler of snooker, but I’m on my way.

“I want to be top 32 by the end of the season, go deeper in tournaments, and I’m doing all right.”