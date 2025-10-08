Ronnie O’Sullivan cruises past Yao Pengcheng to reach Xi’an Grand Prix last 32

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 32 of the Xi’an Grand Prix in China with victory over Yao Pengcheng.

The seven-time world champion – playing in his first tournament since losing the Saudi Arabia Masters final to Neil Robertson in August – triumphed 5-1 to set up a last-32 meeting with Stephen Maguire.

O’Sullivan opened with a break of 63 and then doubled his advantage with a superb clearance of 128.

World number 118 Yao halved his deficit thanks to a break of 55 and had chances to level before O’Sullivan reasserted his authority to progress in relatively straightforward fashion.

World number one Judd Trump suffered a second-round exit following a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Matthew Stevens.

Trump, who made a maximum 147 break in his first-round win over Ng On-yee, looked on course to progress after moving 3-1 ahead courtesy of a knock of 84.

But last year’s runner-up then required snookers and a respotted black to force a decider after former Masters and UK Championship winner Stevens won three frames in a row.

Veteran Welshman Stevens – a two-time world finalist, who sits 51st in the world rankings – held his nerve to book a spot in the last 32, where he will face China’s Lyu Haotian.

Elsewhere, teenager Stan Moody held off an Ali Carter fightback to win 5-3.

The 19-year-old Yorkshireman will take on 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in round three.

Referring to media headlines comparing him to darts sensation Luke Littler, Moody, who is ranked 49th in the world, said: “I’ve got a long way to go to be the Luke Littler of snooker, but I’m on my way.

“I want to be top 32 by the end of the season, go deeper in tournaments, and I’m doing all right.”