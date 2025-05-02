Ronnie O’Sullivan suffers session whitewash as Zhao Xintong lights up Crucible

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s mid-match change of tip backfired spectacularly as he was whitewashed by Zhao Xintong in the second session of their World Snooker Championship semi-final.

O’Sullivan had the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight, having labelled it as “awful” ahead of the last-four clash with Zhao at the Crucible.

The seven-time champion had still emerged from the first session level at 4-4, but incredibly lost all eight frames on Friday morning as Zhao ruthlessly punished every missed pot and poor safety to move 12-4 ahead.

The 28-year-old left-hander now needs just five more frames to book his place in the final against either Judd Trump or Mark Williams after inflicting only the fourth session whitewash of his career on a shellshocked O’Sullivan.

Zhao made breaks of 57 (twice), 112 and 82 to establish an 8-4 lead, with O’Sullivan scoring just 50 points in those four frames and recording a highest break of 23.

There was no respite for O’Sullivan after the mid-session interval as Zhao made breaks of 67 and 115 to extend his lead, with O’Sullivan then missing a yellow off the spot in the next frame to allow his opponent back to the table.

Zhao needed two opportunities to take the frame and also took the last of the session with a break of 87 after O’Sullivan had inexplicably missed a simple blue to the middle pocket.

Former UK Championship winner John Virgo, commentating for the BBC, was full of praise for Zhao’s performance.

“Scintillating snooker,” Virgo said. “What a player. What a future he’s got in the game.

“To do this to Ronnie O’Sullivan, it’s a phenomenal performance. Changing of the guard maybe, right here, right now.”

Mark Williams fought back from a four-frame deficit against Judd Trump to level their semi-final at 8-8.

Trump resumed 5-3 ahead and set down an early marker to extend his lead and suggest that he could run away with the match.

A break of 70 made it 6-3 and Trump pinched the next frame with a 65 clearance after Williams, on a break of 57, missed a black off the spot.

Williams replied with breaks of 105 and 84 before edging a scrappier 13th frame to trail 7-6.

Trump took the next without any big breaks but Williams shaded a tense 15th frame, sewing it up on the pink.

And a consummate 96 clearance from the Welshman ensured parity before the pair resume play on Saturday morning.