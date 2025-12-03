Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
UK Championship snooker results, scores and schedule in full

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out in the first round but Judd Trump and Mark Selby are among the players hoping to lift the trophy at the Barbican Centre in York

Luke Baker
Wednesday 03 December 2025 17:15 GMT
Comments
Judd Trump triumphed at the UK Championship in York last year
Judd Trump triumphed at the UK Championship in York last year (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Snooker’s UK Championship has returned for 2025 with the best players in the world doing battle at the Barbican Centre in York to try and win one of the sport’s triple crown events.

Judd Trump lifted his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in an enthralling final, and the world No 1 kicked off the defence of his crown with a hard-fought 6-4 triumph over 2004 UK champion Stephen Maguire on Saturday afternoon.

Trump hasn’t actually won a tournament since that victory over Hawkins 12 months ago but will hope a return to York can kick-start a season where the 11 events so far have been won by 11 different men – showing the depth of quality in snooker at the moment.

Another man who hasn’t won a tournament during the current campaign is Ronnie O’Sullivan and he failed to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship crowns after suffering a shock defeat to Zhou Yuelong in his first match, meaning Zhou goes on to face Mark Selby in the last 16.

Meanwhile, the likes of reigning world champion Zhao Xintong, reigning Masters champion Shaun Murphy, three-time UK Championship winner Neil Robertson and four-time world champion John Higgins will also have their eye on the trophy. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the tournament?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.

How to watch

The championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the nine days. The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,205,000

UK Championship snooker schedule

(All times GMT)

Wednesday 3 December

Last 16

19:00

Judd Trump v Si Jiahui

Mark Selby v Zhou Yuelong

Thursday 4 December

13:00

Ding Junhui v Scott Donaldson

Zhang Anda v Zhao Xintong

19:00

Elliot Slessor v Barry Hawkins

John Higgins v Shaun Murphy

Friday 5 December

13:00

Quarter-finals x2

19:00

Quarter-finals x2

Saturday 6 December

13:00

Semi-final

19:00

Semi-final

Sunday 7 December

13:00

Final - session 1

19:00

Final - session 2

Results so far

Last 16

Pang Junxu 6-3 Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 6-1 Wu Yize

Last 32

Judd Trump 6-4 Stephen Maguire

Si Jiahui 6-0 Ryan Day

Mark Williams 6-4 David Gilbert

Pang Junxu 6-2 Xiao Guodong

Wu Yize 6-4 Michael Holt

Neil Robertson 6-2 Julien Leclercq

John Higgins 6-2 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Lyu Haotian

Zhao Xintong 6-1 Long Zehuang

Ding Junhui 6-4 Xu Si

Scott Donaldson 6-1 Mark Allen

Zhang Anda 6-5 Gary Wilson

Mark Selby 6-2 Lei Peifan

Zhou Yuelong 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Elliot Slessor 6-4 Kyren Wilson

Barry Hawkins 6-4 David Lilley

