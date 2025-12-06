Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snooker’s UK Championship has returned for 2025 with the best players in the world doing battle at the Barbican Centre in York to try and win one of the sport’s triple crown events.

Judd Trump lifted his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in an enthralling final, and the world No 1 remains on track to defend his title after beating Si Jiahui to reach the quarter-finals.

Trump hasn’t actually won a tournament since that victory over Hawkins 12 months ago but will hope a return to York can kick-start a season where the 11 events so far have been won by 11 different men – showing the depth of quality in snooker at the moment.

Another man who hasn’t won a tournament during the current campaign is Ronnie O’Sullivan and he failed to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship crowns after suffering a shock defeat to Zhou Yuelong in his first match.

Meanwhile reigning Masters champion Shaun Murphy three-time UK Championship winner Neil Robertson also still have their eye on the trophy. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the tournament?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.

How to watch

The championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the nine days. The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,205,000

UK Championship snooker schedule

(All times GMT)

Saturday 6 December

Semi-finals

13:00

Neil Robertson vs Judd Trump

19:00

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy

Sunday 7 December

13:00

Final - session 1

19:00

Final - session 2

Results so far

Quarter-finals

Neil Robertson 6-4 Pang Junxu

Judd Trump 6-2 Ding Junhui

Mark Selby 6-2 Barry Hawkins

Shaun Murphy 6-3 Zhang Anda

Last 16

Ding Junhui 6-5 Scott Donaldson

Zhang Anda 6-2 Zhao Xintong

Barry Hawkins 6-0 Elliot Slessor

Shaun Murphy 6-5 John Higgins

Judd Trump 6-3 Si Jiahui

Mark Selby 6-2 Zhou Yuelong

Pang Junxu 6-3 Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 6-1 Wu Yize

Last 32

Judd Trump 6-4 Stephen Maguire

Si Jiahui 6-0 Ryan Day

Mark Williams 6-4 David Gilbert

Pang Junxu 6-2 Xiao Guodong

Wu Yize 6-4 Michael Holt

Neil Robertson 6-2 Julien Leclercq

John Higgins 6-2 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Lyu Haotian

Zhao Xintong 6-1 Long Zehuang

Ding Junhui 6-4 Xu Si

Scott Donaldson 6-1 Mark Allen

Zhang Anda 6-5 Gary Wilson

Mark Selby 6-2 Lei Peifan

Zhou Yuelong 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Elliot Slessor 6-4 Kyren Wilson

Barry Hawkins 6-4 David Lilley