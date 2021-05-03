Mark Selby took a 14-11 lead over Shaun Murphy into the last evening session of the World Snooker Championship final, and was the heavy favourite to take home the trophy and the huge winners’ cheque.

The final seemed to be slipping away from Murphy when he missed a rash long red in the first frame after the interval and fell four frames behind. But the roles were reversed in the next as it was Selby’s turn to spurn the first opportunity, a missed green allowing Murphy to summon a century of his own with a coolly taken 100.

Murphy required three attempts to wrap up the next frame, culminating in a brilliant clearance of 56 which brought cheers from the crowd and fist-pump as he made his way back to his seat. But Murphy’s hopes of reducing the deficit to a single frame ahead of the evening’s penultimate session were dashed by a poor break-off shot which saw Selby build separate breaks of 62 and 69 to seal a 14-11 lead.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the evening session.

What is the prize money?

The winner will take home a cheque for £500,000, while the runner-up will have to settle for £200,000. Should Shaun Murphy win the title he stands to earn the most money ever by a player in a single World Championship, as he currently leads the highest break prize with a fantastic total clearance of 144 against Yan Bingtao, which stands to earn him a further £15,000 unless Selby can surpass it.

Here’s the prize money breakdown for the 2021 World Championship:

Winner: £500,000 Runner-up: £200,000 Semi-finals: £100,000 Quarter-finals: £50,000 Last 16: £30,000 Last 32: £20,000 Last 48: £15,000 Last 80: £10,000 Last 112: £5,000 High break: £15,000 Total: £2,395,000

How can I watch Selby vs Murphy on TV?

The World Snooker Championship final will be broadcast live on BBC Two starting at 7pm BST on Monday evening.

How can I stream Selby vs Murphy live online?

The match will also be available to license-fee payers via the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website, where it will be streamed live.

What are the odds?

Going into the final evening session, Selby was understandably a heavy favourite with his 14-11 lead and multiple experiences winning the trophy.

Selby to win 2/13

Murphy to win 5/1