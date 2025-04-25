Barry Hearn issues ultimatum to ‘not fit for purpose’ Crucible over World Snooker Championship future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barry Hearn has declared the Crucible Theatre “not fit for purpose” and said that the World Snooker Championship will leave the Sheffield venue in 2027 unless changes are made.

The contract to stage snooker’s premier annual tournament expires in 2027, with a relocation to a larger, more suitable venue long mooted.

Hearn, a former chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), has been heavily involved in discussions in his role as president of Matchroom Sport, a body that effectively controls the World Snooker Tour.

The Crucible has hosted the World Championship since 1977, but the 980-seat theatre has faced criticism for a lack of spectator and practice space in recent years.

And Hearn has insisted that facilities must be improved if the tournament is to remain at the venue.

“The Crucible's been a big part of my life and a big part of snooker's life," Hearn said on BBC Radio 5 Live, "but it has to move with the times and someone, whether it's government or Sheffield, have to come up with a way of showing us that they're going to treat us with respect and give us the type of facilities we require.

"It's as simple as that. It's not complicated."

Asked directly whether the World Championship could stay in Sheffield without a new venue or expansion, Hearn replied: “No. It's black and white: we love the Crucible, we love Sheffield, but the Crucible and Sheffield have got to love us.

open image in gallery Barry Hearn has said that the World Snooker Championship will leave the Crucible unless changes are made ( Getty Images )

“We want to stay but the financials have to be taken into consideration. The facilities where the Crucible is are no longer fit for purpose, that's the key issue."

Hearn also expressed a desire to offer more prize money to players, citing the example of darts, another sport in which Matchroom is heavily involved.

Next year’s world champion in darts will earn £1m, while the snooker world champion crowned next weekend will pocket £500,000.

A statement from Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker said ahead of the tournament that no decision was imminent over the future.

“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027," the statement said.

"Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the Championship will be made during this year's event.

"When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."