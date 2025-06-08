Snoop Dogg says he wants to open a burger van at Celtic Park and serve fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has expressed his desire to set up a burger van at Celtic Park, offering to personally serve fans.

The West Coast rapper, who has previously mentioned investing in the Glasgow football club akin to Ryan Reynolds' involvement with Wrexham FC, already has a cookbook to his name. He also claims to have discussed a potential collaboration in Glasgow with chef Gordon Ramsay.

Now, Snoop Dogg has revealed his ambition to establish a fast-food van at Celtic’s stadium, located in the city’s east end.

He has described Celtic supporters as “special” and the best fans in European football, and said he identifies strongly with the club’s mascot Hoopy the Hound – describing it in a previous interview as a “match made in heaven”.

open image in gallery Entrance to Celtic Park stadium ( PA Wire )

The keen sports fan worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year, has launched two youth football leagues, and has been a vocal advocate for pay equality for female athletes.

He told the Sunday Mail that Celtic fans would support the burger van and that it would become a foodie “Paradise” – the nickname give to Celtic Park.

He said: “I would love to bring a pop-up burger (van) to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.

“It’s got to be Celtic Park, man. The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.

“The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

But he said he would not be taking his culinary ventures to Celtic’s Old Firm rivals at Ibrox.

Snoop told the Sunday Mail: “Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss.”