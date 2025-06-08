Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Snoop Dogg says he wants to open a burger van at Celtic Park and serve fans

‘Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss’

Sarah Ward
Sunday 08 June 2025 12:28 BST
Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France
Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France (Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has expressed his desire to set up a burger van at Celtic Park, offering to personally serve fans.

The West Coast rapper, who has previously mentioned investing in the Glasgow football club akin to Ryan Reynolds' involvement with Wrexham FC, already has a cookbook to his name. He also claims to have discussed a potential collaboration in Glasgow with chef Gordon Ramsay.

Now, Snoop Dogg has revealed his ambition to establish a fast-food van at Celtic’s stadium, located in the city’s east end.

He has described Celtic supporters as “special” and the best fans in European football, and said he identifies strongly with the club’s mascot Hoopy the Hound – describing it in a previous interview as a “match made in heaven”.

Entrance to Celtic Park stadium
Entrance to Celtic Park stadium (PA Wire)

The keen sports fan worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year, has launched two youth football leagues, and has been a vocal advocate for pay equality for female athletes.

He told the Sunday Mail that Celtic fans would support the burger van and that it would become a foodie “Paradise” – the nickname give to Celtic Park.

He said: “I would love to bring a pop-up burger (van) to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.

“It’s got to be Celtic Park, man. The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.

“The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

But he said he would not be taking his culinary ventures to Celtic’s Old Firm rivals at Ibrox.

Snoop told the Sunday Mail: “Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss.”

