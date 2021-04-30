Prince William joins sport’s social media boycott over racist abuse

Prince William has said he is joining “the entire football community” in this weekend’s social media boycott over racist abuse.

The footballing world started a four-day blackout on social media channels on Friday afternoon, with many players, clubs and broadcasters coming together to encourage platforms to do more in tackling online abuse.

Other sports are also taking part in the boycott, a response to a spate of incidents of online racist abuse aimed at footballers in England in recent months.

A bill on online safety is due before parliament this year and is expected to set out a duty of care to which tech companies must adhere, with large financial penalties for those found to be in breach.

In a tweet, signed W for William, the Duke of Cambridge pledged his support.

The post, from the Kensington Royal account, read: “As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend. W.”

