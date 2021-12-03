Cardiff given green light to fly home from South Africa on Friday

The squad have been stranded in Cape Town since South Africa was placed on the UK red list over the Omicron Covid-19 variant

Ian Laybourn
Friday 03 December 2021 11:24
Comments
Cardiff’s next match will be against Toulouse at The Arms Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cardiff’s next match will be against Toulouse at The Arms Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cardiff are set to arrive back in the UK on Friday night after finally leaving South Africa

The travelling party of 42 was given the green light to leave Cape Town after returning negative PCR results on five consecutive days since South Africa was placed on the UK red list following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

After arriving at Heathrow via Dublin, they will begin a 10-day quarantine in an approved hotel in London.

It is the club’s fourth attempt to leave South Africa. Their planned departure on Thursday morning was foiled when their landing slot was withdrawn.

Six members of the playing and backroom staff who returned positive tests will remain in Cape Town.

Recommended

A statement from the club said: “While we are grateful to confirm the departure of 42 players and staff today, attention now turns solely to the six who have been forced to stay in South Africa.

“They remain in good health and are receiving the best possible care and support necessary.

“We hope to repatriate them to the UK as soon as possible and are also grateful to Rhondda MP Chris Bryant for raising their plight in Parliament.”

Cardiff are due to play defending champions Toulouse in the European Champions Cup at The Arms Park on Saturday week and intend to field a team comprised of academy players, reserves and Wales internationals who did not travel to South Africa.

European Professional Club Rugby has relaxed player registration rules in response to the plight of four sides who found themselves stranded in South Africa, but stressed that there are no spare weekends to accommodate postponements.

The majority of players and staff from Munster and Zebre have since returned to Ireland and Italy respectively to complete their periods of isolation but the Scarlets remain in a quarantine hotel just outside Belfast.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in