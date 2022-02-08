Wales to head to South Africa for summer series
Wales will kick off series against the world champions in Pretoria
Wales will play a three-Test series against world champions South Africa this summer.
SA Rugby announced games in Pretoria on July 2, Bloemfontein a week later and Cape Town on July 16.
It will be Wales’ first trip to South Africa since 2014, when they lost 38-16 in Durban, before suffering a 31-30 defeat in Nelspruit.
Wales have won four of their last six Tests against the Springboks but lost on all 10 occasions in South Africa.
After the Wales Test series, South Africa kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand on August 6.
SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: “It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team.
“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules.
“But it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.