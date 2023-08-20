‘England did us proud’: Stars congratulate Lionesses for World Cup final efforts

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British stars from the world of showbiz and broadcasting have shared messages of appreciation for the Lionesses who lost to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

Spain secured a final 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sunday, following Olga Carmona’s first-half goal, however, Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish.

Consoling the team, who appeared visibly emotional after the final whistle was blown, former footballer turned pundit Chris Kamara tweeted: “England did us proud, great tournament and getting to the final was amazing.”

The 65-year-old added: “Got that horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach. But well done Spain worthy winners on the day.”

Similarly, former England footballer and Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, 62, tweeted: “Gutted for the @lionesses who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup.

“They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory.”

The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar tweeted: “Unlucky ladies you gave your all. You did so well to get to final of the world cup @Lionesses.”

Meanwhile, former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis, 76, said the Lionesses “played with guts and did us proud”.

The 63-year-old added: “Not their day in the final result but a great tournament for them regardless.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark, who found fame on The X Factor in 2012, tweeted: “The @Lionesses keeping it going right to the last seconds. We’re all proud of ya!!!!”

British stand-up comedian Mark Steel also joked: “Now, to prove England’s women have achieved equality with men, they should all trash the local tapas bar.”

Similarly, Victoria Coren Mitchell, writer and host of the BBC’s Only Connect, tweeted: “Ah well. Useful lesson in disappointment for our children there. No point getting one’s hopes up in life.”